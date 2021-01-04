TORONTO — New Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman has brought Richie Kyle on board as an assistant coach in her first hire.

Kyle, who has his UEFA Pro licence, was a specialist coach with England's Football Association from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that he was Blackpool FC's first-team coach (2015-17) and head of youth coaching (2013-15).

He has also served as Everton's academy coach Everton (2009-13).

Kyle worked as a physical education teacher at a school in Liverpool from 2007 to 2013. He was an academy coach with Blackburn Rovers before that.

Priestman took charge of Canada on Nov. 1, succeeding Kenneth Heiner-Moller who resigned to take a coaching job back in his native Denmark. She spent five years with Canada Soccer prior to leaving in 2018 to become an assistant coach with the England women. Priestman also served as England's youth coach.

Sweden's Andree Jeglertz, part of Heiner-Moller's coaching staff with Canada, has also left with his contract running out at the end of 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021