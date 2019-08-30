Andreescu reacts to finding out she is top-10 in the projected live rankings

With the third round in full swing Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov are the lone Canadians in the singles draw and they’re both in action on Day 6 of the final Grand Slam of the season.

After knocking off Kirsten Flipkens in the second round, Andreescu takes on Caroline Wozniacki at Noon ET/ 9am PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or TSN Direct.

The two have met once before with the Canadian taking the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at the 2019 ASB Classic.

Andreescu is having a breakout season in 2019, winning both Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup in her hometown.

Saturday night Shapovalov will get his chance to shine under the bright New York lights.

He will be taking on Gael Monfils at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca or TSN Direct.

Shapovalov and Monfils have both been very sharp in this tournament and have been yet to drop a set, something that will change for at least one of them in this meeting.