'I know I'm better than this': Andreescu searching for self-belief

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov have both been eliminated at Indian Wells.

Annet Kontaveit of Estonia won the last five games Monday to beat Andreescu, the tournament defending champion, 7-6, 6-3 to reach the round of 16.

The loss was the first in nine matches at Indian Wells for Andreescu, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

She faced a stiff opponent in Kontaveit, who has won 15 of her last 16 matches and captured two titles.

Shapovalov (No. 9) lost 7-5, 6-2 in the third round to Aslan Karatsev (19th) of Russia.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez advanced to the round of 16 with a victory a night earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2021.