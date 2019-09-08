1h ago
Andreescu No. 5 on WTA after US Open win
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu is now ranked No. 5 in the world after her historic win over Serena Williams at the US Open.
TSN.ca Staff
The Year of Bianca
Ashleigh Barty of Australia retains the No. 1 spot, followed by Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and 2018 US Open champ Naomi Osaka of Japan. Williams hold the No. 9 spot on the WTA.
It marked the first time a Canadian captured a Grand Slam singles titles.
The 19-year-old had a breakout season on the WTA, winning Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup before her remarkable performance in New York. Andreescu posted a total record of 45-4 and took 90 of 114 sets.