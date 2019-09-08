Andreescu No. 5 on WTA after US Open win

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu is now ranked No. 5 in the world after her historic win over Serena Williams at the US Open.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia retains the No. 1 spot, followed by Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and 2018 US Open champ Naomi Osaka of Japan. Williams hold the No. 9 spot on the WTA.

WTA rankings post #USOpen



1 🇦🇺 Barty 6,501

2 🇨🇿 Pliskova 6,125

3 🇺🇦 Svitolina 5,032

4 🇯🇵 Osaka 4,846

5 🇨🇦 Andreescu 4,835 🏆

6 🇷🇴 Halep 4,803

7 🇨🇿 Kvitova 4,326

8 🇳🇱 Bertens 4,325

9 🇺🇸 Serena 3,935

10 🇨🇭 Bencic 3,738 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 8, 2019

It marked the first time a Canadian captured a Grand Slam singles titles.

The 19-year-old had a breakout season on the WTA, winning Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup before her remarkable performance in New York. Andreescu posted a total record of 45-4 and took 90 of 114 sets.