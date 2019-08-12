Andreescu on future: 'I really believe that I can be No. 1 in the world'

Bianca Andreescu rose to a career-high No. 14 in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning her second career title at the Rogers Cup on Sunday.

Andreescu, who improved to 7-0 against players ranked in the top 10 when Serena Williams retired after four games on Sunday, told TSN she believes she take the top spot on the tour.

"If I keep putting in the work, if I keep believing in myself and not getting intimidated by who I play, then I really believe that I can be No. 1 in the world," Andreescu said.

The Rogers Cup marked Andreescu’s first tournament since pulling out of the French Open in May with a right shoulder injury. The 19-year-old's next test will come at the U.S. Open later this month.

"It would be nice for sure if I win," Andreescu said of the upcoming major. "There's tough competition out there and I'm just going to take it match after match, enjoy this moment right now and hopefully I can continue the momentum and bring it into the U.S. Open."

Not counting matches where she's been forced to retire due to injury, Andreescu has now won 17 consecutive matches. She became the first Canadian since Faye Urban in 1969 to win a tournament on home soil Sunday.

Prior to Monday, Andreescu’s previous career-best ranking was No. 22.