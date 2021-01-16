Bianca Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival here in Melbourne, after travelling from Abu Dhabi on flight EY8004. I have followed all of the safety protocols and procedures, including testing negative within 72 hours before the flight departure and felt perfectly fine when I boarded the plane. I also respected and followed all COVID protocols and guidelines while in the Middle East. I have no idea how I might have contracted the virus. I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone's shoulders sharing my flight. The rest of my team is negative and I sincerely hope that any further disruption is kept to a minimum," the coach said in a statement.

According to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, this now means that those on the plane will have to quarantine for two weeks.

The Australian Open is scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 to 21.