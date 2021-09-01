NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu had to pull out a third set to keep her perfect U.S. Open record.

Struggling with some physical issues, the 2019 champion went the distance Tuesday to bet Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

Andreescu, seeded sixth, has been plagued by injuries since beating Serena Williams to win her U.S. Open debut as a 19-year-old and they popped up again as she played the last women's match of the first round.

After rallying to win the first set Tuesday, she needed treatment from a trainer in the second, looking upset as she hid her face in a towel at one point.

The Canadian appeared to be on the ropes when she was broken to fall behind 3-2 in the third set, but kept her composure to advance.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had 36 unforced errors in the two hour 48 minute match, but stuck around with seven aces.

Next up for Andreescu is American Lauren Davis.