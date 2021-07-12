Canadian Bianca Andreescu has made the decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month, the 21-year-old announced on Instagram Monday afternoon.

"I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month," Andreescu wrote. "I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.

"I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!"

Andreescu last played at Wimbledon, where she was eliminated in the first round by Alize Cornet.