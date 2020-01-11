5h ago
Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury
Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the first major of the season due to a knee injury. “The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the first major of the season due to a knee injury.
The 19-year-old from Mississauga, who won the Lou Marsh award last month as Canada's athlete of the year, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news.
“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."
Tournament officials also announced on Twitter that Richard Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while Juan del Potro is also recovering from a knee ailment and will not be able to play.
The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.
