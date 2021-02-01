The WTA announced Monday evening that Canadian Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Grampians Trophy singles draw.

Andreescu was coming into the event as the top-seed after a 15-month long absence from tournament play.

The 20-year-old Andreescu, ranked eighth in the world, was set to receive a first-round bye and would have faced the winner of a match between fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and American Sloane Stephens in the second round.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court. After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians. Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open!" Andreescu said in a statement.

Maria Sakkari moves into Line 1 as the next seeded player and receives a Bye. Alison Riske moves into the Line 25 as the next player eligible to be seeded. Alternate Oksana Kalashnikova moves into Line 30.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.