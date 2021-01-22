ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are uncertain whether wide receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday.

Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable Friday after returning to practice on a limited basis.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update on either players’ status when speaking before Friday’s practice.

Davis sat out two midweek practices due to an ankle injury. He finished third on the team with 599 yards receiving and second with seven touchdowns receiving in his rookie season. In two playoff victories, Davis had four receptions for 85 yards.

Buffalo’s two top receivers Stephon Diggs and Cole Beasley “are in a pretty good spot,” McDermott said. Diggs (oblique muscle) and Beasley (knee) were both full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited earlier in the week.

Butler has started the past 13 games for the Bills and is part of a four-man rotation on the interior defensive line. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a thigh injury.

Buffalo (15-3) plays at Kansas City (15-2) on Sunday in its first AFC championship game appearance since 1994.

