When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (ET)

Where to watch: CTV Network, TSN 1, RDS

Opening line: Bills -4.5

Last meeting: Bills beat Patriots 33-21, Dec. 26, 2021

Third Act: Patriots vs. Bills A trilogy is narrative symmetry. All the parts and all the players colliding again, and again. With the Bills set to take on the Patriots this weekend in the AFC Wild Card Game, this doesn't just feel like a final third act, it feels like something more waning. Tension filled, playoff football physics moving the AFC pendulum. TSN's Matthew Scianitti has more.

Bills: Offence — 5th (sixth rush, ninth pass). Defence — 1st (13th rush, first pass)

Patriots: Offence — 15th (eighth rush, 14th pass). Defence — 4th (22nd rush, second pass)

Bills Preview: After starting his career with three consecutive losses to the Patriots, quarterback Josh Allen has led his Bills squad to wins in three of the last four meetings against Bill Belichick and Co. In those four games he has thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception, with 32 rushing attempts for 161 yards. The connection Allen has experienced with wideout Stefon Diggs has helped take this team to the next level. Diggs set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2020, and followed it up this season with a career-best 10 touchdowns. The wideout caught a touchdown in nine games this season, with Buffalo going 7-2 in those games and just 4-4 when he was kept out of the end zone.

Patriots Preview: After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 last season, the New England Patriots are back in the postseason and seem to have their quarterback issues resolved. Mac Jones looked solid this season, passing for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and leading New England to a 10-win season. However, history isn’t on the side of a rookie quarterback in the playoffs. Since 2010 nine rookies have started under centre for teams in the playoffs, but only two of them (Russell Wilson [2012], T.J. Yates [2011]) advanced past their first game.