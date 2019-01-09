The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday the team has released cornerback Chris Randle.

The 30-year-old Randle has spent the past five seasons with the Blue Bombers after starting his career with two seasons in Calgary.

“Roster decisions like these are never easy to make," Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a team release. "Some are harder than others, and this certainly was a tough one. Chris has been the definition of a consummate professional in every facet of his game, both on and off the field, since we acquired him. Our organization cannot thank him enough for everything he has given us, and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Randle finished last season with 52 tackles and two interceptions. The Utah State product has 285 tackles and 17 interceptions in 106 career CFL games.