St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has confirmed that forward Robert Thomas will not be loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship.

Thomas was a part of last year's Team Canada squad that won gold in Buffalo at the 2018 WJC. He had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games and was one of three players eligible to return from last year's team.

With the Blues this season, the 19-year-old has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 25 games.