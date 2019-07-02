1h ago
Mitchell a spectator at Stamps practice
TSN.ca Staff
Can Arbuckle carry the load if Mitchell has to miss time?
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is at Calgary Stampeders practice Tuesday but didn't take part in the warm-ups with the other quarterbacks.
Mitchell left the Stampeders' 36-32 win over the BC Lions Saturday with what he believed was a pectoral injury. The 29-year-old was scheduled for an MRI today.
TSN's Jermain Franklin reported Mitchell was on the field for the first 10 minutes of practice before jogging back to the room and not returning.
If Mitchell misses any time, backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who orchestrated the Stampeders' late-game comeback for the win Saturday, would start in his place.