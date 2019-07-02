Can Arbuckle carry the load if Mitchell has to miss time?

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is at Calgary Stampeders practice Tuesday but didn't take part in the warm-ups with the other quarterbacks.

Mitchell left the Stampeders' 36-32 win over the BC Lions Saturday with what he believed was a pectoral injury. The 29-year-old was scheduled for an MRI today.

Bo Levi Mitchell is on the field but it looks like he’ll be chill’n as a spectator/coach today... and the #Stamps QB just took a light jog to the room. He was supposed to have an MRI today... stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/QvkXRZ7AZY — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) July 2, 2019

TSN's Jermain Franklin reported Mitchell was on the field for the first 10 minutes of practice before jogging back to the room and not returning.

If Mitchell misses any time, backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who orchestrated the Stampeders' late-game comeback for the win Saturday, would start in his place.