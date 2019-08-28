Lalji on what put Mitchell back on the six-game injured list

Bo Levi Mitchell spent Wednesday's Calgary Stampeders practice in a baseball cap and a long-sleeve shirt as he continues to be sidelined by a pectoral injury.

Mitchell had initially targeted Aug. 17 as his return to the field, but was placed back on the six-game injured list ahead of the team's loss to the Montreal Alouettes after he had a setback in practice.

This will most likely be the extent of Mitchell’s throwing regime today... #Stamps pic.twitter.com/5D3D4SDxhk — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) August 28, 2019

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in Week 3. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list for the first time in early July.

Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 as the team's starter since taking over in Week 4 and completed 31 of 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 10 loss to the Alouettes.

The Stampeders have dropped to fourth in the CFL's West Division after suffering two straight losses. The team will host the Edmonton Eskimos (6-4) on Monday.