Mitchell returns as Stampeders defeat Eskimos in Labour Day game

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders downed the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 25-9 in Monday's annual Labour Day game.

Reggie Begelton led the Stampeders with a touchdown and a two-point convert catch. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a short-yardage rushing touchdown.

In his first game since injuring his throwing arm two months ago, Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown.

Edmonton counterpart Trevor Harris went 27 for 35 in passing for 216 yards, but the Eskimos did not score a touchdown in the game.

Sean Whyte kicked three field goals, including a pair from 44 yards in the loss.

Calgary takes the season series against its provincial rival with two straight wins. The two teams meet again Saturday in Edmonton.