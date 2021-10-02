The Calgary Stampeders were able to hold on and defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night, but it may have come at a price.

Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell left late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Jake Maier. Head coach Dave Dickenson confirmed it was a shoulder issue that forced Mitchell to the sidelines.

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson confirms it was a shoulder issue with QB Bo Levi Mitchell that led to backup Jake Maier taking snaps at the end of tonight's 23-17 win over Saskatchewan at McMahon Stadium — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 3, 2021

Mitchell went 16-25 with 184 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception in his fifth game of the season before exiting the action.

The 31-year-old Mitchell fractured his fibula on the opening day of the season on Aug. 8, but was able to play in Week 2 with the injury before he was placed on the injured list. He returned in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks.

Calgary is now 3-5 on the season