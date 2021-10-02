15m ago
Stamps QB Mitchell leaves late with shoulder issue
The Calgary Stampeders were able to hold on and defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night, but it may have come at a price. Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell left late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Jake Maier.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Roughriders 17, Stampeders 23
The Calgary Stampeders were able to hold on and defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night, but it may have come at a price.
Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell left late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Jake Maier. Head coach Dave Dickenson confirmed it was a shoulder issue that forced Mitchell to the sidelines.
Mitchell went 16-25 with 184 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception in his fifth game of the season before exiting the action.
The 31-year-old Mitchell fractured his fibula on the opening day of the season on Aug. 8, but was able to play in Week 2 with the injury before he was placed on the injured list. He returned in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks.
Calgary is now 3-5 on the season