BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Boca Juniors and River Plate drew 2-2 Sunday in an intense first leg of the Copa Libertadores final that was delayed by a day because of torrential rain.

The two Argentine teams hold one of the fiercest rivalries in soccer and the two-leg final has been called "The Game of the Century" because it's the first time that the teams have met in the final of South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League.

Fans at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium roared when Boca forward Ramon Abila opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a powerful left-footed shot into the top left corner. Two minutes later, the deafening noise turned to near silence when River striker Lucas Pratto equalized, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Visiting supporters are not allowed in the final because of the fear of violence.

Forward Dario Benedetto made it 2-1 to Boca with a header in first-half stoppage time before Boca defender Carlos Izquierdoz scored an own-goal in the 61st minute as he tried to deflect a free kick with his head.

Benedetto's goals had helped Boca reach the final. He proved himself again when he came into the game in the 20th minute after Cristian Pavon left the field in tears after he pulled a muscle.

"Both teams had a good game and the result was fair for both," Benedetto said. "I think Boca's soccer was better but River also had its merits."

River dominated the start and had the clearest chances but Boca had the best goalkeeper in Agustin Rossi, who made a series of superb saves.

"The Boca goalkeeper had two or three spectacular saves ... We were shooting to goal well but he was saving some very good shots," said Pratto, who was chosen as man of the match.

Boca has won the title six times since the tournament began in 1960, one behind Argentine club Independiente's South American record of seven titles. River has won it three times.

The match was postponed Saturday because heavy rain flooded the field. The second leg will be played at River's Monumental de Nunez stadium on Nov. 24.

"This will be settled at the Monumental," Pratto said. "It will be 'Kill or be killed.'"

Associated Press writer Debora Rey contributed to this report.

