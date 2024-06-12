One of European football's most exciting young forwards will be at Euro 2024 after all.

Fabrizio Romano reports Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee has been drafted into the Netherlands squad to replace the injured Teun Koopmeiners. The Atalanta midfielder was injured in training earlier this week.

🚨🇳🇱 After Ian Maatsen to replace de Jong, Joshua Zirkzee has been called up by Dutch national team to replace Teun Koopmeiners.



AC Milan remain locked in talks with his agents, meanwhile Zirkzee will travel to Germany and be part of Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/HbAx87TiWR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Having represented the Oranje at various youth levels, Zirkzee has yet to be capped.

The Bayern Munich youth product appeared in 37 matches across all competitions for the Rossoblu this past season, scoring 12 goals across all competitions, including 11 in Serie A.

A native of the Rotterdam area, Zirkzee has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks with Milan and Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

Zirkzee is the second injury replacement for Ronald Koeman's side this week with Chelsea's Ian Maatsen, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, drafted in to replace Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The Oranje open up their Euro campaign on Sunday against Poland.