The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with free agent international defensive tackle Drake Nevis, the team announced on Saturday.

Nevis spent the past two seasons with the Blue Bombers after signing as a free agent with the club in 2017. Last season, he started all 18 regular season games as well as both playoff games Winnipeg played in, en route to recording 28 tackles and two sacks.

Prior to joining the Blue Bombers, Nevis spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A product of LSU, Nevis was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft (87th overall) and spent four seasons in the league (2011-14) with the Indianapolis Colts, then-San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. In 26 career NFL games, Nevis recorded 50 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.