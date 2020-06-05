Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho was fined by the DFL (German Football League) for getting a home haircut without wearing proper face covering.

Teammate and Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji was also fined.

Dortmund has defended their players, noting that they had not breached any rules because they only removed their masks to take a photo and had been wearing them for the actual haircut.

"There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut," the league said in a statement. "However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept."

Sancho, 20, has appeared in 39 games across all competitions this season, scoring 20 times with 17 goals coming in the league.

The South London native has been widely rumoured to return to England in the offseason with Manchester United as the likely destination.

Transfermarkt puts Sancho's valuation at just over £104 million, making him their seventh-most valuable player in the world.