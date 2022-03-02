1h ago
DeBrusk surges up TSN Trade Bait Board
With less than three weeks to go before the March 21, 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, we have seen big movement at the top of the Trade Bait list.
TSN.ca Staff
The annual TSN Trade Bait lists are more art than science.
They are weekly trade stock markets, charting perceived player asset value, reflecting player prominence and likelihood of being dealt.
Chicago netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL’s 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner, has dropped from No. 3 to 13 to 27 over our three lists because there have been no indications he wants a trade.
Meanwhile, San Jose centre Tomas Hertl, widely regarded as the best impending UFA potentially available on the trade market, has dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 20 this week because there are signs of optimism in contract talks between the Sharks and Hertl.
The yin to their yang is Boston left winger Jake DeBrusk who has moved from No. 23 to 6. DeBrusk, newly aligned with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, had nine points in five games (7-2-9) before being shut out by Anaheim on Tuesday.
DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, told TSN’s Pierre Lebrun that he has permission from the Bruins to hold exploratory contract talks with potential Boston trade partners. DeBrusk is a pending restricted free agent and will command a $4.4-million qualifying offer this summer.
Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.
1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
2. Claude Giroux, Phi
3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
4. John Klingberg, Dal
5. Mark Giordano, Sea
6. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
7. Justin Braun, Phi
8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
9. Colin Miller, Buf
10. Rickard Rakell, Ana
11. Max Domi, CBJ
12. Phil Kessel, Ari
13. Brandon Hagel, Chi
14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
15. Josh Manson, Ana
16. Andrew Copp, Wpg
17. Toronto First-Rounder
18. Nick Paul, Ott
19. Braden Holtby, Dal
20. Tomas Hertl, SJ
21. Nick Leddy, Det
22. Brock Boeser, Van
23. Conor Garland, Van
24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
25. J.T. Miller, Van
26. Ilya Samsonov, Was
27. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
28. Robert Hagg, Buf
29. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
30. Buffalo Cap Space
31. Arizona Cap Space
32. Pavel Zacha, NJ
33. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
34. Jeff Petry, Mtl
35. Damon Severson, NJ
36. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
37. Zach Sanford, Ott
38. Johan Larsson, Ari
39. Mark Pysyk, Buf
40. Calvin de Haan, Chi
41. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
42. Owen Tippett, Fla
43. Mike Hoffman, Mtl
44. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi
45. Marc Staal, Det
46. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
47. Paul Stastny, Wpg
48. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
49. Luke Schenn, Van
50. Travis Dermott, Tor