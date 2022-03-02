The annual TSN Trade Bait lists are more art than science.



They are weekly trade stock markets, charting perceived player asset value, reflecting player prominence and likelihood of being dealt.



With less than three weeks to go before the March 21, 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, we have seen big movement at the top of the Trade Bait list.



Chicago netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL’s 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner, has dropped from No. 3 to 13 to 27 over our three lists because there have been no indications he wants a trade.



Meanwhile, San Jose centre Tomas Hertl, widely regarded as the best impending UFA potentially available on the trade market, has dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 20 this week because there are signs of optimism in contract talks between the Sharks and Hertl.

The yin to their yang is Boston left winger Jake DeBrusk who has moved from No. 23 to 6. DeBrusk, newly aligned with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, had nine points in five games (7-2-9) before being shut out by Anaheim on Tuesday.



DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, told TSN’s Pierre Lebrun that he has permission from the Bruins to hold exploratory contract talks with potential Boston trade partners. DeBrusk is a pending restricted free agent and will command a $4.4-million qualifying offer this summer.

Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.

1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

2. Claude Giroux, Phi

3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl

4. John Klingberg, Dal

5. Mark Giordano, Sea

6. Jake DeBrusk, Bos

7. Justin Braun, Phi

8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR

9. Colin Miller, Buf

10. Rickard Rakell, Ana

11. Max Domi, CBJ

12. Phil Kessel, Ari

13. Brandon Hagel, Chi

14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana

15. Josh Manson, Ana

16. Andrew Copp, Wpg

17. Toronto First-Rounder

18. Nick Paul, Ott

19. Braden Holtby, Dal

20. Tomas Hertl, SJ

21. Nick Leddy, Det

22. Brock Boeser, Van

23. Conor Garland, Van

24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

25. J.T. Miller, Van

26. Ilya Samsonov, Was

27. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

28. Robert Hagg, Buf

29. Michael Del Zotto, Ott

30. Buffalo Cap Space

31. Arizona Cap Space

32. Pavel Zacha, NJ

33. Jack Roslovic, CBJ

34. Jeff Petry, Mtl

35. Damon Severson, NJ

36. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea

37. Zach Sanford, Ott

38. Johan Larsson, Ari

39. Mark Pysyk, Buf

40. Calvin de Haan, Chi

41. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ

42. Owen Tippett, Fla

43. Mike Hoffman, Mtl

44. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi

45. Marc Staal, Det

46. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana

47. Paul Stastny, Wpg

48. Nils Lundkvist, NYR

49. Luke Schenn, Van

50. Travis Dermott, Tor