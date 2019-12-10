1h ago
Boston College RB Dillon to skip senior season, declares for NFL draft
Boston College running back AJ Dillon says he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft. The junior announced his decision in a statement released Tuesday by the school.
The Canadian Press
Boston College running back AJ Dillon says he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
The junior announced his decision in a statement released Tuesday by the school. He will not play when BC meets Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Jan. 2 in Alabama.
“Ever since I was a kid playing Pop Warner, it was always my dream to play in the National Football League,” Dillon said in the statement. “To have this opportunity now to go chase a childhood dream is all I could ever ask for."
Dillon departs as the Eagles' all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. His 38 career rushing touchdowns, 40 total TDs and 4,618 all-purpose yards are also program records. He finishes his career 227 yards shy of the Atlantic Coast Conference record for career rushing yards.
Dillon was named to the All-ACC first-team in 2019 for the third consecutive season.
