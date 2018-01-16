Eugenie Bouchard picked up her first victory of the season as she downed Oceane Dodin in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Bouchard was unable to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam in 2017, but will be looking to recapture some of her old Aussie Open magic. The 23-year-old began a breakout year when she reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2014.

The Westmount, Que. native parted ways with coach Thomas Hogstedt to bring in veteran American coach Harold Solomon and also added hitting partner Robbye Poole, who worked with Serena Williams for two years, winning five slams together. These changes will hopefully be the catalyst for Bouchard as she looks to return to form in 2018.