Griezmann introduced as Barcelona's new No. 17

France star Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona on Friday after the Spanish club agreed to pay his €120 million release clause to Atletico Madrid.

On Sunday the club presented Griezmann with the number 17 shirt.

Griezmann joins the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom as attacking options, adding to the already world-class forwards that Barcelona possesses.

The defending La Liga Champions, Barcelona, were knocked out of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals by eventual Cup winners' Liverpool, and have bolstered their squad to help defend their domestic title as well as return to European glory. They last lifted the Champions League trophy in 2014-15.