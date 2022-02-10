BEIJING — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Norway's Steffen Walstad 6-5 in men's round-robin play Thursday afternoon at the Beijing Olympics.

Gushue made an open draw for a single in the 10th end for the victory.

Skip Jennifer Jones will lead the Canadian women's team into its round-robin opener in the evening against South Korea's EunJung Kim.

Gushue (2-0) caught a nice break in the first end when his last shot rubbed a stone and spun in for a deuce. Walstad answered with a pair of his own in the second.

The teams exchanged singles on forces ahead of the fifth-end break. Gushue made a double-bump for two in the eighth end for a 5-3 lead.

Walstad pulled even with an angle-raise takeout in the ninth end but Gushue's side was in control with hammer in the 10th.

Gushue and vice Mark Nichols won Olympic gold in 2006 at the Turin Games in Italy. Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker are making their Olympic debuts.

Norway booked its Beijing ticket by winning the Olympic qualifying event in December.

Vice-skip Torger Nergaard is playing in his sixth Winter Games. He made his Olympic debut as an alternate on Pal Trulsen’s team at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

In the morning women's round-robin draw, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni needed an extra end for a 6-5 win over Great Britain's Eve Muirhead. Defending champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Japan's 8-5.

American Tabitha Peterson dumped Russia's Alina Kovaleva 9-3 and Denmark's Madeleine Dupont edged China's Han Yu 7-6.

Canada was shut out of the team medals for the first time at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won mixed doubles gold that year in the discipline's Olympic debut. Morris and Rachel Homan did not make the playoffs this year at the Ice Cube.

