Brad Gushue and Team Canada have been relegated to the bronze-medal game at Beijing 2022.

Gushue's rink gave up a steal of one in the 10th end to fall 5-3 to Niklas Edin and Team Sweden on Thursday in their semifinal. Gushue attempted to earn two points in the final end rather than go to an 11th end, but couldn't pull off the take out he was looking for.

Gushue will face the United States as he tries to add bronze to his collection after winning Olympic gold at Turin 2006. Canada missed the podium in the men's tournament at PyeongChang 2018 after winning gold at each of the previous three Olympic Games.

Sweden will play Great Britain in the gold-medal game.

More details to follow.