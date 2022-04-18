ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon and needs surgery.

Guzan was hurt during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. Atlanta said Monday the surgery will take place this week.

Guzan left the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute and collapsing to the artificial turf.

A former Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, Guzan is in his sixth season with Atlanta.

He has made 64 appearances for the United States, was a backup to Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was the American starter at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport