Tom Brady was back at practice Thursday after being placed on the injury report the day before with a right hand issue.

Multiple reports indicate that he injured his hand during practice Wednesday and was seen with a glove on each hand during action the following day.

Brady missed Wednesday's scheduled news conference to meet with the Patriots medical staff. He is expected to speak with the media Thursday afternoon.

Diana Russini of ESPN reports that Patriots players aren't concerned with Brady's injury. One Patriots player even went as far as saying that there is no chance Brady misses Sunday's game.

He was on the injury report during Weeks 12 to 15 and then again in Week 17 with an achilles issue but played in all 16 games during the regular season.

In other injury news, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's three-week activation window closed on Wednesday, meaning he will not be activated off injured reserve according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship.