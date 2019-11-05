MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brandt Clarke put away the shootout winner as Canada Black downed the Czech Republic 5-4 on Monday at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Danny Zhilkin scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 1:18 left in the third period, for Canada Black. James Malatesta and Max McCue also scored in regulation time.

Shane Wright and Zach Dean also had goals for Canada Black in the five-round shootout.

William Blackburn made 22 saves for the win.

Michal Ramik had a goal and two assists for the Czech Republic, while Martin Rysavy, David Moravec and Matous Mensik also found the back of the net.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 34 shots in net for the Czechs.

Canada Black sits atop Group A with two overtime wins. The Czech Republic is last in the group with losses in regulation and the shootout.

Also Monday, Brad Lambert and Verner Miettinen scored in the shootout as Finland downed Russia 5-4.

Ludwig Persson had a goal and assist to lead Sweden past Canada Red 4-2 and Chaz Lucius scored and added two assists to lead the United States past Canada White 6-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.