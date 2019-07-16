NEWPORT, R.I. — Canada's Brayden Schnur lost his first match as a top-100 player, falling 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 to Australian Matthew Ebden in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Open on Tuesday.

Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., jumped to No. 97 in the rankings by making the final of the Winnipeg Challenger last weekend.

The 24-year-old didn't have the same success against Ebden, ranked 110th in the world, at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

Schnur got his first serve in just 54 per cent of the time, 11 percentage points behind his opponent.

Schnur made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at Wimbledon earlier this month after getting in as a lucky loser. He lost in straight sets to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the opening round.