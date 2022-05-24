The Calgary Stampeders have placed American receiver Brendan Langley on indefinite suspension, the team announced Tuesday.

Langley was charged with simple assault after an incident at Newark Liberty Airport on May 19 en route to his first training camp with the Stampeders.

“The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley.”

The 27-year-old signed with the Stampeders in February.