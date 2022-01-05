Othmann leads Firebirds to win over Spirit

SAGINAW, Mich. — Brennan Othmann had a goal and an assist to lead the Flint Firebirds to a 4-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit in Ontario Hockey League action Wednesday night.

Tag Bertuzzi, Amadeus Lombardi and Ethan Keppen had the other goals for Flint (15-10-0-2) while Luke Cavallin stopped 30 shots.

Nick Wong had the lone goal for Saginaw (13-15-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.