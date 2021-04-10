Brent Sutter has stepped down as head coach of the Western Hockey League's Red Deer Rebels.

The Rebels are currently last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-10-2 record.

“After lots of thought and consideration of all the variables that go into being a head coach, at this time I feel this is the right thing for our organization," said Sutter in a statement. "Being involved in the game as long as I have both as a player and head coach, I’ve never looked at the game selfishly. The most important thing has always been what’s best for the Hockey Club. Since we were shut down over a year ago, it has been a very difficult and trying time for all of us, especially the players. In my heart I know this is the right thing to do, and is best for them at this point in time. They need a different voice for the rest of this season and moving forward.”

Assistant coaches Ryan Colville and Brad Flynn, along with assistant GM Shaun Sutter will handle coaching duties for the remainder of the season. The process of hiring a new head coach will begin at the conclusion of the season.

Sutter coached the Rebels for 16 seasons in two stints with the club from 1999-2007 and from 2012-2021.

The Rebels won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2001.