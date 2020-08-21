The captain is staying at Falmer Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion announced a five-year extension for Lewis Dunk on Friday. The deal comes amid speculation that the England defender could move to Chelsea in a big-money transfer.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” Dunk said in a club release. “The aim now is to build on a record Premier League season and help the club continue its recent progress over the next five years.”

A native of Brighton, Dunk is a product of the Seagulls' academy and has made 280 league appearances for the club since his senior debut in 2009.

He appeared in all 36 of Brighton's Premier League games this past season, scoring three times.

“He leads by example on the pitch and he’s a good lad off it – a delight to work with," manager Graham Potter said. “We’re all determined to push on next season and establish the club in the Premier League and I’m really pleased that Lewis will be with us on that journey.”

Dunk, 28, received his first England cap in November of 2018.

The Seagulls are slated to open up their 2020-2021 Premier League season on Sept. 14 at home to Chelsea.