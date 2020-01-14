Fury: 'I will not get a decision in the US'

British heavyweight Tyson Fury believes the deck is stacked against him when he challenges Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title next month in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Mancunian says he'll be subject to biased judging in the United States against an American fighter.

"I know I will not get a decision in the US," Fury said at a press conference. ""I'm not coming here for a points decision, I've had too many of them - nine of them - I'm coming here for a knockout, I've had 21 of them and from the heart that's what I'm looking to do."

The February 22 bout between Fury (29-0-1) and the 34-year-old Wilder (42-0-1) is a rematch of their December 2018 draw in Los Angeles, a fight that both men believed they won.

Fury says he will end the rematch in short order.

"You're going to sleep in two rounds," Fury told Wilder. "I keep having the same dream and when I'm playing poker I keep getting dealt two. It's definitely a thing. He is getting knocked out in two."

Undaunted by Fury's bravado, Tuscaloosa, AL native Wilder is also promising a knockout.

"It's called unfinished business and he won't be able to get back up," Wilder said. "I'm going to knock him out. I'm the lion, the king of the jungle, and come 22 February I'm going to rip his head off his body. I'm going to knock him out of those ropes."

This will be Wilder's 10th defence of his title, having originally captured the belt in 2015 with a unanimous decision win over Montreal fighter Bermane Stiverne.