Vic Fangio is no longer head coach of the Denver Broncos as the 63-year-old was fired on Sunday after finishing the season with a 7-10 record.

We’ve parted ways with Head Coach Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/skaXOvEGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

Denver dropped their season finale to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday.

The Broncos finished last in the AFC West for the second consecutive year and have not made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

The Broncos’ offence struggled in Fangio’s three seasons, finishing 28th, 28th, and 23rd in points scored since 2019.

Fangio had one season left on his four-year contract.