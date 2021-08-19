Brooke Henderson searches for her second Major Championship as she takes on Carnoustie Championship Course in the AIG Women's Open. Follow her round all day here on TSN.ca.

T1. Madelene Sagstrom, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim -5

T18. Brooke Henderson -1 (12)

*All times are EST*

11:05 a.m.

Henderson drops another shot with a bogey on the 503-yard par-5 12th. She now sits at one-under and four back of the lead.

10:36 a.m.

Henderson opens up her back-nine with a par on the 422-yard par-4 10th. She remains three shots off the lead.

10:17 a.m.

BOUNCE BACK: Henderson bounces back from her bogey with a birdie on the ninth to move back to two-under and finish the front nine with a 34 and sits just three shots off the lead.

9:45 a.m.

Henderson drops her first shot of the tournament as she cards a four on the par-3 eighth hole.

9:31 a.m.

ANOTHER ONE: Henderson picks up her second birdie of the day on the par-5 sixth, moving her to two-under and just three shots off the lead.

8:49 a.m.

Henderson follows up her birdie with her third par of the round and remains at one-under after four holes.

8:32 a.m.

BROOKE GETS ON THE BOARD: Henderson makes her first birdie of the tournament, moving her to -1 and into a tie for ninth.

8:22 a.m.

Brooke Henderson opens her round with back-to-back pars and sits tied for 29th early on in the AIG Women's Open