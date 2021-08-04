Canada's Henderson, Sharp struggle in first round at Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan — Canada's Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp both struggled on the final holes in the first round of women's golf at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians shot identical 3-over 74 rounds at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Wednesday.

Sharp, from Hamilton, opened her round with a birdie on the first hole but then bogeyed on No. 3 to be even par through nine.

Two double bogeys — including one on the 18th hole — dropped her down the leaderboard.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was near the top of the leaderboard for the first nine holes of her round, with a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole helping her keep pace.

But bogeys on Nos. 11, 15, 17 and 18 saw Henderson slide down the leaderboard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.