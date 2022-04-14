26m ago
Henderson withdraws from LOTTE championship with illness
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LOTTE championship prior to the second round on Thursday with an illness.
Henderson is a two-time champion at the event, capturing the title in 2018 and 2019.
The 24-year-old shot an opening round 2-over (74) before exiting the tournament.
The event is taking place at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.