Henderson withdraws from LOTTE championship with illness

Canadian Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LOTTE championship prior to the second round on Thursday with an illness.

Henderson is a two-time champion at the event, capturing the title in 2018 and 2019.

The 24-year-old shot an opening round 2-over (74) before exiting the tournament.

The event is taking place at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.