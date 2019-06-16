One of Canada’s top golfers now holds the country’s top record. Brooke Henderson shot a 2-under 70 winning the Meijer Classic Sunday afternoon, edging herself in Canadian golf history.

The win gives the 21-year-old nine for her career, breaking the Canadian record for most career victories on the LPGA or PGA Tour.

Sandra Post had eight career victories on the LPGA Tour between 1968 and 1981, while Mike Weir and George Knudson equalled that on the PGA Tour.

Henderson has managed to set this record in just her fourth full year as a member on the LPGA and has played in just 106 events.

Of her nine wins, two have come during the 2019 season, including when she won the LOTTE Championship for the second straight year. Her one and only major came in 2016 when she won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the age of 18.

More details to follow.