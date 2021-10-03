Henderson rallies in final round to tie for second in Shoprite Classic

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY — Canada's Brooke Henderson rallied with a bogey-free 64 on Sunday to finish tied for second at the Shoprite Classic.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native shot 13-under for her first top-10 finish since May.

Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke ahead of Henderson and South Koreans Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko.

Henderson had started the day in a tie for 10th at 6 under.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.