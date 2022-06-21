3h ago
Report: Koepka latest to leave PGA for LIV Tour
It appears Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to elect to leave the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Series. According to The Telegraph, the four-time major winner will join his brother, Chase, and several high-profile others, including his noted former rival Byrson DeChambeau, on the Saudi-backed tour.
TSN.ca Staff
It appears Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to elect to leave the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Series.
According to The Telegraph, the four-time major winner will join his brother, Chase, and several high-profile others, including his noted former rival Byrson DeChambeau, on the Saudi-backed tour.
The move comes less than a week after Koepka criticized reporters for talking about the LIV tour during the U.S. Open lead-up, stating it was casting a "black cloud" over the year's third major.
"I'm here at the U.S. Open," Koepka said. "I'm ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it."
When Koepka was asked whether there was a monetary amount that would cause him to defect to LIV Golf as well, he said he hadn't "given it that much thought." The Telegraph reports that Koepka will receive a seven-figure guarantee as part of his decision to join.
The 32-year-old made the cut at the U.S. Open but finished 55 among 64 players to play on the weekend at 12-over after a final round 77. Dechambeau finished one-shot back of him at 13-over for the tournament.