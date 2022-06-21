It appears Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to elect to leave the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Series.

According to The Telegraph, the four-time major winner will join his brother, Chase, and several high-profile others, including his noted former rival Byrson DeChambeau, on the Saudi-backed tour.

Exclusive: Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer ready to quit PGA Tour and join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. @jcorrigangolf reports.https://t.co/5KktwCbDIs — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) June 21, 2022

The move comes less than a week after Koepka criticized reporters for talking about the LIV tour during the U.S. Open lead-up, stating it was casting a "black cloud" over the year's third major.

"I'm here at the U.S. Open," Koepka said. "I'm ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it."

When Koepka was asked whether there was a monetary amount that would cause him to defect to LIV Golf as well, he said he hadn't "given it that much thought." The Telegraph reports that Koepka will receive a seven-figure guarantee as part of his decision to join.

The 32-year-old made the cut at the U.S. Open but finished 55 among 64 players to play on the weekend at 12-over after a final round 77. Dechambeau finished one-shot back of him at 13-over for the tournament.