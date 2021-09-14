When it comes to golfing, Brooks Keopka is a man of routine.

Something the Ryder Cup can interfere with.

"It's different. It's hectic. It's a bit odd." The 31-year-old said Tuesday when asked about his previous Ryder Cup experiences.

"I don't want to say it's a bad week." He added, "We're just so individualized, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now, it's like, OK, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that. It's the opposite of what happens during a major week."

Koepka has compiled a 4-3-1 record in two career Ryder Cups appearances coming in 2016 and 2018.

The two-time US Open champion has a 1-0-1 record in singles, is 1-1-0 in fourball and 2-2-0 in foursomes.

Three of his four wins came at Hazeltine in 2016 to help Team USA win 17-11.

"It's tough" Koepka said when asked about how different the dynamic of the Ryder Cup is compared to a major.

"There are times where I'm like, I won my match. I did my job. What do you want from me?"

The American went 1-2-1 in 2018 at Le Golf National, but his play wasn't good enough as Team Europe claimed their seventh Ryder Cup in the last nine events, 17.5-10.5.

"I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know the hole is a loss."

"You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year. It's so far from my normal routine."

Koepka and Team USA will look to win just their third Ryder Cup since 1999 when they take on Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.