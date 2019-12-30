Brown misses third straight practice but hasn't been ruled out for Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) is out while running back James Conner (ankle) is in for the team's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and have the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns in order to win the AFC North for a third year in a row.

Brown had a terrific game in a loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, recording 14 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but missed practices all week due to his injury.

The 30-year-old is having another Pro Bowl season with 104 receptions, 1,297 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over 15 games.

Conner, 23, has rushed for 909 yards with 12 touchdowns over 12 games with the Steelers this season, his second in Pittsburgh.