Despite going 0-16 in 2017, the odds are in the Cleveland Browns’ favour heading into the 2018 NFL regular season.

According to multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks, bettors have been backing the Browns to not only win their division, but to take home the AFC title and the Super Bowl.

At MGM sportsbooks, Cleveland’s odds are listed at 60-1 to win the Super Bowl – attracting more bets than playoff teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

At Caesars Palace, the Browns are 7-1 to win the AFC North and 20-1 to win the AFC Championship.

“There are more bets on the Browns to win the AFC North than the other three teams combined. Only the Raiders and Steelers have more bets to win the AFC,” a Caesars Palace sportsbook manager told ESPN. “The public likes the Browns and I’m not sure why.”

Sportsbooks have struggled to attract money from the public on Cleveland the past two seasons, but this year will likely tell a different story.

"I think we're going to see more sharp money come against the Browns this year and maybe more public money on the Browns this time around,” Jay Rood, MGM's vice president of race and sports, said to ESPN.

Despite winning just one game in the past two years, the new-and-improved 2018 Browns could very well live up to the hype. They revamped their roster during the off-season, adding quarterback Tyrod Taylor, running back Carlos Hyde, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and No. 1 overall pick at this year’s draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns kickoff their regular season on Sept. 9 against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.