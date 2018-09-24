Mayfield does things Taylor cannot do

Head coach Hue Jackson officially named rookie Baker Mayfield the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback Monday.

Jackson said Tyrod Taylor will be Mayfield's backup next week against the Oakland Raiders if he's healthy. Taylor left Thursday's game against the New York Jets with a concussion and did not practice Monday.

Mayfield entered the Thursday Nighter after Taylor's injury and went 17-23 for 201 yards in leading the Browns to their first victory of the year.

Mayfield was the first overall pick in this spring's draft.

The Browns also have veteran Drew Stanton on their roster and the QB position.