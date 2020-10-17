NEWCASTLE, England — Bruno Fernandes made amends for missing a penalty by scoring a brilliant go-ahead goal for Manchester United in its come-from-behind 4-1 win at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a rare blip from the spot in the 58th minute when the score was 1-1, the Portugal midfielder surged down the field in support of Marcus Rashford and was played in by the striker before taking a touch and curling a shot into the top corner in the 86th.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rashford scored even later goals at St. James' Park to seal United's comeback after the visitors went behind to Luke Shaw's unfortunate own-goal inside two minutes.

Harry Maguire, who was sent off playing for England in midweek, equalized with a header from a corner in the 23rd.

It was a second win in the league for United after four games as the team bounced back from a 6-1 loss to Tottenham before the international break.

