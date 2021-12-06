Young on losing Metchie: 'He's an integral part of our offense'

Quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Young is in position to be the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy following Heisman finalist finishes from AJ McCarron (2013), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Mac Jones (2020).

Stroud is the third consecutive Ohio State quarterback to be a Heisman Trophy finalist following Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins.

Pickett looks to become the first freshman to win the award, while Hutchinson hopes to become the first defensive player since Charles Woodson in 1997.

More to come.